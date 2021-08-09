PM, COAS praise NCOC

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) – a high-level forum established to combat coronavirus in Pakistan – completed its 500 days on Sunday amid praises by the prime minister and the government ministers and .

On the occasion, a feature was also released titled ‘NCOC: A Unified Endeavour’ by the Pakistan Army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Rela-tions (ISPR), to underscore “strategies and mecha-nism behind Pakistan’s successful Covid-19 re-sponse”.

The NCOC is the nerve centre to synergise and articulate unified national efforts against Covid-19 and to implement the decisions of the National Co-ordination Committee on Covid-19, its website read.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to the NCOC team for its “Covid response strategy”. He added that the NCOC’s strategy has been praised by the world.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also lauded the NCOC for its efforts to contain the deadly contagion.

“NCOC has remained pivotal to Pakistan’s riposte against COVID-19,” the ISPR Twitter handle quoted him as saying.