PM, COAS & ministers visit ISI HQ

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and SAPM Dr Moeed Yousuf. visited Headquarters Inter Services Intelligence

Lt General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence, received the Prime Minister on his arrival at the Headquarters.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the Prime Minister encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan efforts for restoration of peace and stability.

The Prime Minister emphasized that no effort would be spared for national security and sovereignty. Sacrifices and tireless efforts of the Inter Service Intelligence were deeply appreciated by the Prime Minister.

Shaukat Cheema, who was elected on PML-N ticket from Gujranwala, was admitted at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) after being infected by novel coronavirus.

He breathed his last today at the hospital.

Scores of lawmakers have been died of coronavirus after being infected by the virus.