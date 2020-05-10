PM, COAS inquire after NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday telephoned National Assembly Speaker Asad Umar to inquire about his health.

In a phone call with the premier, Asad Qaiser said he is feeling better after following doctors’ instruction and expressed the optimism that he would soon recuperate from the disease.

Prime Minister Khan wished him well and prayed for his swift recovery.

Separately, the army chief held a telephonic conversation with Asad Qaiser and inquired about his health.

Gen Bajwa expressed good wishes for the NA speaker’s health and prayed for his early recovery.

Asad Qaiser was admitted to a private hospital the other day to get better care. He will likely be discharged from the hospital tomorrow (Monday), according to his spokesperson. He feels much better now, he added.