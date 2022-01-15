PM, COAS discuss security issues in one-on-one meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a one-on-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed country’s security situation.

During the meeting, both the leaders also deliberated upon the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following Taliban’s takeover. Director General in Inter-Services Intelligence was also present on the occasion.

Later, the premier presided over the meeting of Apex Committee to review national affairs. The session was attended by COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and other concerned ministers. The meeting also discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan at length.

According to sources privy to the matter, the meeting discussed the first-ever national security policy of the country, internal issues faced by the nation and the overall security situation.