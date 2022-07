Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House in Islamabad on Friday and discussed internal security issues confronting the country.

General Bajwa briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif about the professional preparedness of the country’s armed forces, which the latter appreciated. Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion, praised the Pakistan Army for assisting in relief and rescue activities in flood-hit areas of the country.