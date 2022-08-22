PM, COAS discuss relief, rescue operations in flood affected areas

Prime Minister Shehabaz Sharif on Sunday discussed with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz the flood situation, rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected areas.

During the telephonic conversation, the premier and the army chief discussed the situation of flood victims and relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit areas, especially in Sindh.

PM Shehbaz also stressed upon acceleration of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts, the PM Office said in a statement.

Gen Bajwa apprised the prime minister of the army’s full cooperation in the rescue and relief operations in Sindh.

The prime minister directed for provision of helicopters as the road and bridges had been damaged in the province. He observed that helicopters would be helpful in the rescue and relief operations since the linking roads between Sindh and Balochistan provinces had been eroded.

He also appreciated the cooperation and passion of the Pakistan Army in the rescue and relief operations.

The army chief also informed that he had issued special direction to the Commander Southern Command over the relief activities in Balochistan.

The premier directed the relevant authorities of the Benazir Income Support Programme to immediately distribute supporting amounts among the flood victims of Sindh province.

The NDMA chairman apprised the prime minister of the latest situation of rainfall and floods in Sindh and also about the cooperation extended during the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the two provinces and the measures taken so far.—APP