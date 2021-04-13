PM, COAS discuss national security

Observer Report Rawalpindi

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing situation in the country.

“Regional situation and national security issues were also mulled over during the meeting between Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imran Khan,” the sources said.

During a previous meeting on March 4, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad at the Prime Minister’s office.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also

present in the meeting.