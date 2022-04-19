PM, COAS discuss national security matters

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Prime Minister’s house.

According to a tweet by the Prime Minister’s office, professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today. Professional matters pertaining to National security were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/CRkccpRUXm — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 19, 2022

more details are awaited…