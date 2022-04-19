PM, COAS discuss national security matters

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Prime Minister’s house.

According to a tweet by the Prime Minister’s office, professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.

more details are awaited…

