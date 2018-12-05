PM, COAS discuss Afghan peace, security situation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed Afghanistan peace process and overall security situation of the country in a meeting at PM House on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the top civil and military leaders also discussed professional matters related to armed forces, ongoing anti-terrorism operations and internal and external security of the country among other matters during the meeting. Sources say that United States President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate in Afghan peace process also came under discussion. The meeting follows a top US diplomat’s meeting with the prime minister over the Afghanistan issue.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation at the Department of State Zalmay Khalilzad had reiterated US President Trump’s message of seeking Pakistan’s support for a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict during the meeting in Islamabad.

