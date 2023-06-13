PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyclone

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday spoke on the phone with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the preparations to deal with the cyclone and the present situation in the coastal areas.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the PM said, “I just spoke to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and dis cussed the preparations to deal with the cyclone. I commend the Sindh government for the prior arrangements it has made under the leadership of the chief minister.”

“I assured the Sindh government of complete support of the federal government. God willing, we will be able to overcome this situation with the support of the people,” he added.

According to the PM Media Wing, the prime minister said that an effective strategy should be formulated for implementation by the departments of federal and provincial governments to address concerns about ships, fishermen, coastal infrastructure, danger of flooding and issues related to Thatta, Badin and the southwestern areas.