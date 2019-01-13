PM, CJP’s Dams Fund received Rs 9b so far

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan’s Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund has so far received over nine billion rupees.

According to an update issued by State Bank of Pakistan, the countrywide contribution to the fund stands at around eight billion rupees while the remaining one billion rupees were contributed by expatriate Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, the State Bank has directed commercial banks not to charge any service fee on the donations made to the dam fund through payment cards.

Share on: WhatsApp