PM challenges Opp to move no-trust motion

Launches work on Bhakkar-DI Khan Bridge; Inaugurates Faisalabad Airport Expansion Project

Bhakkar/Faisalabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday challenged the opposition parties to move a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly and dissolve their respective provincial assemblies and face the masses’ decision in next elections.

“They threatened to dissolve provincial assemblies to impede Senate elections. I have a clear message for those who curse the Parliament to dare dissolve assemblies, if anyone can. The people will give their response in election of July, 2018. This politics of falsehood, conspiracy and curse will be buried forever,” he remarked addressing the launching ceremony of Prime Minister’s Health Insurance Card here.

Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and parliamentarians from the area were also present on the occasion. Those who had staged circus at the Mall Road of Lahore would come to know what the politics is as they would approach masses after dissolving the provincial assemblies. People have not voted them to dissolve assemblies but for resolving national and public issues, he added.

He assured the gathering that the PML-N’s government would complete its term. “I challenge those cursers to move a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. Those who desire to dissolve assembly should first go there before making any such attempt,” he said addressing a charged gathering holding party flags.

Criticizing the opposition’s failed power show in Lahore, the prime minister said they had set a new precedent of cursing the parliament despite striving to become its member.

He said Nawaz Sharif always believed in politics of decency, public welfare and national development, not of cursing the parliament.

The prime minister also distributed health insurance cards among the deserving people that would allow them free medical treatment of up to Rs0.3 million from private hospitals.

He said now the poor people would not have to take loans and sell out their belongings to support the medical treatment of their dear ones.

He said around 1.5 million families were benefiting from the health card scheme that was the brainchild of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif aimed at providing the medical facility to poor at par with the rich people. He assured that the scheme would be launched in every district of the country, besides GB, FATA and AJK.

The prime minister who earlier launched work on a bridge to connect Bhakkar with DI Khan as well as Punjab with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the project would cost Rs7 billion and complete in 18 months to reduce the distance of hours to minutes.

He said during last 65 years, only 580 kilometers long motorway was constructed and that too by the PML-N government but during the last five years, the government had extended the motorways network to 1,700 kilometers besides 5,000 kilometers long other roads.

He said besides roads, the power projects had been set up to generate power even more than the one generated during last 65 years. Gas was also available to all the consumers without interruption. He said the gas supply network was being expanded and announced that work on gas supply to Kalllur Kot and Darya Khan areas would start soon. He said despite all protests by the opposition, the government did not suspend its development agenda.

He told the gathering that the PML-N voters would not have to feel embarrassment for voting the party into the government.

He also announced to name the bridge after renowned politician late Zafarullah Khan of the area. The prime minister announced the establishment of Thal University in Bhakkar besides approving the construction of three different roads in the area.

Abbasi announced a grant of Rs1 billion for the road and power projects in NA-73 and also committed to announce development projects for nearby NA-74 during his visit of the constituency.

The federal government would fund the project and Rs400 million had been allocated for it during fiscal 2017-18.

Currently, there are 15 crossing points over River Indus with none including bridges, barrages and head works being wider than 20 feet which is insufficient to accommodate the traffic congestion and load.

The bridge will link Kallur Kot area of Bhakkar and DI Khan’s Dhaki area by reducing distance from 80 kilometers to just 15 kilometers. Other linking point between Kallur Kot and Dhaki is DI Khan-Darya Khan bridge and it takes around two and half hours to cover the distance of 126 kilometers.

Under the project, four-lane bridge would be 1.28 kilometers long and the total stretch of roads on both the carriageways would be around 14.2 kilometers.

The design life of the bridge is 100 years with the traffic speed to be set at 100 kilometers per hour. The project would take around 18 months to complete. Being a component of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the bridge will be linked with DI Khan-Islamabad motorway.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar said through this health card, around 146,000 families would benefit and get medical treatment in the best hospitals of the area.

In Faisalabad, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the expansion project of Faisalabad International Airport,

increasing the number of the facilitation counters and handling capacity of domestic and international passengers.

The CAA has completed the project that has increased the covered area of the airport from 36,000 square feet to 73,000 square feet.

After completion of the project, the handling capacity of domestic passengers has increased to 200 and 400 international passengers. Under the project, 12 new facilitation counters have been established for international travellers and four for the

domestic ones.

The prime minister said airports were being completed in every province. Ports have been expanded, besides gas, power and railway projects are being carried out, he added.

“This is just a beginning. Aviation is the backbone of every modern economy. Particularly, the exporting economies cannot grow without aviation,” he said.

He assessed that the number of flights would increase to hundreds within weeks so the CAA should start planning its further expansion.—APP