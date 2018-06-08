PM chairs NSC session, next FATF meeting discussed

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) session chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk on Friday discussed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting scheduled for later this month.

The session, attended by the country’s top civilian and military leadership, was briefed by interim Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar about preparations for the next FATF meeting. Dr Akhtar informed the NSC about the legal and administrative measures taken by Pakistan to meet FATF requirements.

The NSC expressed satisfaction at Pakistan’s preparations and steps taken to meet FATF requirements and resolved to do what is needed to cooperate with the anti-money laundering task force.

The participants agreed that Pakistan is fulfilling its obligations at the international level, and expressed resolve to continue cooperating with global organisations to achieve mutual goals and interests.

The country’s internal and external situation was also discussed during the NSC meeting. The NSC was briefed by military officials on the ongoing actions against terrorism and other measures being taken.

PM Mulk also briefed the committee on his recent telephonic conversation with US Vice President Mike Pence, who called him on Thursday to congratulate him on assuming the PM office and discuss other matters of strategic importance.