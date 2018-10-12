PM chairs meeting to discuss overseas Pakistanis problems

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis and said that his government would be announcing a special package of incentives to encourage the overseas Pakistanis to send remittances through banking channels by removing all hindrances and procedural issues.

Prime Minister was briefed by the special assistant for overseas Pakistanis ministry, Zulfi Bukhari.

“Problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis should be resolved immediately”, directed PM Khan. Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis are the asset of the country.

Khan added that the government was also moving to remove hassles overseas Pakistanis confront at immigration when they come to Pakistan.

Reassuring his support to country nationals living abroad, he underlined: “Our govt is also going to ensure protection for the Overseas Pakistanis’ properties and land especially from land mafias.”

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the Prime Minister stated, “Inshallah by removing these hindrances, we will be able to increase remittance flows from $20 billion to at least $30 billion & perhaps even $40 billion through banking channels.”

Our Missions abroad have also been directed to look after and deal effectively with the concerns of our overseas Pakistanis, he added.

Imran Khan said the government was also going to ensure protection for the overseas Pakistanis’ properties and land especially from land mafias.

Share on: WhatsApp