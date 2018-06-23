PM chairs Cabinet meeting

Islamabad

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk chaired a meeting of the Federal Cabinet here on Friday and accepted resignation of Managing Director Bait-ul-Mal Barrister Abid

Waheed Sheikh and approved giving additional charge of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to Additional Secretary Cabinet Division.

The Cabinet accorded its approval to signing of an MoU between the Governments of Pakistan and Sudan for cooperation in human resource development.

The Government of Pakistan’s US Dollars Denominated Amnesty Bonds Rules, 2018 were approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet expressed condolences over the demise of veteran diplomat Jamsheed Marker and paid a glowing tribute to his services in the field of diplomacy for the country.—APP