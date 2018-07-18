PM chairs cabinet meeting on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at Prime Minister’s Office.

Secretary Interior briefed the meeting about the measures being taken and the efforts being made to complement provincial governments in ensuring security and law & order during General Elections 2018. These measures included deployment of over 42,000 Civil Armed Forces, information sharing with the provincial governments through NACTA, provision of aviation support and technical assistance by FIA and NADRA.

The Cabinet emphasized upon the need for the provincial governments to ensure that the Election Code of Conduct and the security protocols are strictly followed and that the political leaders are kept on board by the administration about the security measures being taken to ensure security during corner meetings and political gatherings.

The Cabinet approved various measures, proposed by the Finance Division, to facilitate implementation of the Action Plan to fulfil country’s commitment towards anti-money laundering and countering terror-financing.

The Cabinet endorsed a proposal for contributions by the employees of the federal government towards construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam. According to the proposal, two days’ salary of officers (BS 17-22) and one day salary of officials (BS-1-16) will be donated for the cause. The Cabinet members will contribute their one month’s salary to the Fund.

Appointment of Mr. Muhammad Saleem, District & Session Judge, as Judge, Banking Court-II, Lahore for a period of three years was approved.

The Cabinet approved withdrawal of a Summary dated 13th July, 2018 and the Order issued under Sub-Section (B) of Section 16 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

The Cabinet approved Ordinance for re-validation of Competitive Examination Rules 2016 and 2017.

The meeting also approved a proposal to assign additional charge of the post of Chairman, Port Qasim Authority to Mr. Asad Rafi Chandna (BS-21).

The Cabinet also approved issuance of notification regarding exemption of federal taxes in the areas of erstwhile FATA/PATA, initially for a period of three months.

Amendment in Section 6(3) of Elections Act, 2017 was approved by the Federal Cabinet.

