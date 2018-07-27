PM chairs cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk on Friday chaired a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at Prime Minister’s Office.

The Cabinet approved assigning of additional charge of the posts of Member Technical in Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to Mr. Yawar Yaseen, Director General (Enforcement) PTA, and Member Compliance & Enforcement to Chaudhry Ali Asghar, Director General (Law), for a period of three months.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Mr. Muhammad Zareef Baloch, D&SJ, as Judge Special Court (Court of Narcotic Substances), Quetta.

Terms & Conditions of appointment of Chairman, 8th Wage Board were approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also approved transfer of trial in case No.05/2017 FOA SBC/Karachi from Anti-Terrorism Court Karachi-II to Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad.

The meeting authorized Finance Division to issue Letter of Guarantee for local loan for K-2/K-3 project.

Amendments in by-laws 106 and 124 of the Chartered Accounts By-laws, 1983 were also approved by the Cabinet.

