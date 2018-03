PM chairs 5th meeting of NDMC

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday chaired the fifth meeting of National Disaster Management Commission (NDMC) at the PM Office.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman.

Others who attended the meeting included Leader of Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhamamd Asif, Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan, Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah and Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Orignally published by NNI