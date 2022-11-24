PM can freeze retirement of any officer: Rana

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can freeze the retirement of any officer, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah remarked on Thursday following the nomination of soon-to-retire Asim Munir as the next COAS.

Lt-Gen Asim Munir’s name was shortlisted as the next army chief. He is the most senior officer in the Pakistan Army after outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is stepping down on November 29.

While speaking to a private news channel, the interior minister said President Arif Alvi has no choice except to approve Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice regarding the next army chief.

He said the PM has sent the summary to the president, and it was not a secret communication but open.

Sanaullah said this was an executive decision that was made by the PM after taking all the federal ministers into confidence.

He revealed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had met the president during which the latter agreed to follow the advice of the prime minister on the COAS appointment.