PM calls upon world to help Pak in rehabilitation of flood affectees

Attends diplomatic reception on 75 years of Pak-US ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called upon the international community to help Pakistan in rehabilitation of the flood affectees and emphasized that his country was only emitting less than one percent of the carbon emissions but had faced the brunt of floods caused by climate change due to activities in the developed world.

Speaking at a reception here to celebrate the 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States, he thanked the US for its humanitarian assistance of $ 56 million for the flood-hit people.

The US would be supporting Pakistan with another $ 10 million for the flood ravaged population, he mentioned.

He said some 1,600 people lost their lives in the floods and more than 400 of them were children. Four million acres of standing crops, including cotton, rice, sugarcane and date perished, Shehbaz Sharif observed.

The prime minister pointed out that a million houses were destroyed, more than a million livestock drowned and life-savings of the people vanished in the flood waters.

Earlier, the reception started with a one-minute silence to express condolence over the death of people and to convey grief to those who had lost their livelihoods in the devastating floods.

The federal ministers and US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome attended the reception.—APP