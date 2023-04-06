PM calls NSC meeting today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened National Security Committee meeting today amid ongoing political, economic and terrorism challenges.

The meeting will be attended by cabinet members of the prime minister, services chiefs and others. Sources said the heads of the intelligence agencies would brief the participants on overall security situation in the country.

They would also give briefing on security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab where the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced elections on May 14 in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Sources added that the ongoing economic turmoil would also come under discussion as the South Asian country is reeling under record inflation amid delay in revival of the loan programme with the International Monetary Fund.