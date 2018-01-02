PM calls NSC, cabinet meetings

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned a meeting of federal cabinet today and of National Security Committee at 11 a.m. tomorrow to discuss US President Donald Trump’s tweet threatening Pakistan. The prime minister will chair the huddle to discuss the future course of action.

The National Security Committee meeting will be attended by Foreign Minister, Interior Minister, Defence Minister, Services Chiefs and senior civil and military officials. The meeting participants will discuss and exchange views on the US President’s tweet accusing Pakistan of ‘lies and deceit’ and threatening to cut of aid to Pakistan. The meeting has been called as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wants to take leaders of the opposition parties into confidence over the controversial tweet by the US president. The meeting will also discuss internal and regional security situation.