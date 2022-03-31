PM calls National Security Committee meeting today

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee today which will be held at the Prime Minister’s House in the afternoon ahead of the important session of the national assembly in which the debate on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to take place.

The news was made public by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet on Thursday.

وزیر اعظم نے نیشنل سیکیورٹی کمیٹی کا اجلاس طلب کر لیا، اجلاس آج بعد دوپہر وزیر اعظم ہاؤس میں ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022

The meeting will be attended by the top civil-military leadership. Prime Minister Imran Khan, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf and other top intelligence officials will be present at the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is currently in China on an official visit, will also attend the meeting on a video link.

The National Security Committee meeting comes at a critical moment, as Pakistan is currently witnessing a volatile political environment.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was ready to share the content of the presumed “threat letter” with the senior journalists and allies of the government.

In this regard, he summoned a meeting of the cabinet, thinking that the dissident PTI lawmakers and allies would turn their back on the opposition and join the government fray again after seeing the content of the letter.

However, MQMP members of the federal cabinet excused attending the meeting quoting personal reasons.

PM Imran also called a selected group of TV anchors and informed them that “the language of the letter was threatening and arrogant” and that Pakistan would face dire consequences if the no-confidence motion failed.

However, the premier did not show the letter to the media.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a series of meetings. DG ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum also attended the meetings after which some ministers claimed that neither the premier had been asked to resign nor would he opt for it.

more to follow…