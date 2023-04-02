PM calls meeting on April 5 to placate allies on census

In order to remove differences among ruling allied parties over the issue of census, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the allied parties.

The prime minister has undertaken a mission to resolve the differences of his coalition partners on the issue of census.

For the purpose, PM Sharif has convened a meeting on April 5 to resolve the issues of his coalition partners.

Allied political parties’ objections to the census will be reviewed in the meeting.

The MQM-P is also scheduled to participate in the meeting.

The PPP and MQM have informed the federal government about their reservations on the census exercise in Sindh.

Sources say that the MQM-Pakistan had recently announced its rejection of the census over serious differences with the PPP.