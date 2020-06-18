PM briefed over govt’s plan to deal with Covid-19 crisis

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid a visit to the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) where he was briefed over the federal government’s strategic response to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level session during his visit to the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) which was attended by chief ministers of all provinces via video link. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, federal ministers including Fakhar Imam, Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz have also attended the session.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, special assistants including Dr Zafar Mirza, Moeed Yousuf and Lt Gen Retd Asim Saleem Bajwa, as well as Director-General (DG) Operations and Planning of NCOC Maj Gen Asif Mehmood Goraya were also in attendance.

The premier was briefed by Asad Umar and Asif Mehmood Goraya over the latest situation of the pandemic and the state of facilities at the hospitals across the country. He was also apprised of the federal government’s steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The participants of the meeting agreed to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to curb the infections besides taking more steps to ensure uninterrupted medical supplies including medicines, oxygen and beds to the hospitals. PM Imran Khan appealed the nationals to pay special attention to elderly citizens and sugar patients which were highly vulnerable to the virus.

He paid rich tribute to the health workers who have sacrificed their lives while fighting the pandemic on the front line. PM Khan also praised the efforts of media to spread awareness regarding the virus among nationals. The countrywide tally of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has jumped to 160,118 after 5,358 new infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours while 118 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.