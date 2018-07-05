PM briefed about deployment of army during elections

Seeks int’l community role in Kashmir solution

Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk was briefed about the mandate and working of Ministry of Defence at Prime Minister’s Office. Minister for Defence Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Suhail Aamir, Secretary Defence Lt. Gen (R) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah and senior government officials were present during the briefing.

Secretary Defence Lt. Gen (R) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah gave a detailed briefing on working of the Ministry. The Secretary also briefed the Prime Minister about deployment of the army personnel during forthcoming General Elections 2018.

The Prime Minister appreciated the important role of the Ministry towards defence of the country. Regarding deployment of the army personnel during the electoral process, the Prime Minister recalled successful experience of past by-elections and expressed the hope that the assistance of army personnel would complement efforts to ensure smooth and peaceful conducting of the General Elections 2018.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday said the international community must play its role for the realization of the right to self-determination to Kashmiri people in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) as promised to them through the UNSC relevant resolutions.

He was talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan who called on him at PM Office, a press release said.

Nasir-ul-Mulk condemned the reign of state-sponsored terrorism as well as grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces on the unarmed civilians of IoK.The prime minister reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support of the people and the government of Pakistan to the people of IoK in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

