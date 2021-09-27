PM breaks ground for KCR project, invites Sindh govt to work jointly for Karachi

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday performed the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project worth Rs20.7 billion in Pakistan’s largest city.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier emphasised that federal and provincial governments should set aside their differences andwork together to address issues being faced by the people of Karachi.

Terming water shortage a big challenge of the port city, PM Imran said that K-4 project will help resolve these issues.

“Karachi is economic hub of the country and we have to design more projects to cope with the growing population & transport issues.

“Karachi is economic hub of the country and we have to launch more projects for the city to tackle the growing population and transport issues,” the premier stressed.

In line with the vision of the federal government to improve the public transport system in Karachi, the circular railway is being revamped and expanded.

The thirty stations of modern circular railway will link residential, industrial and office areas. This will not only reduce the flow of traffic in Karachi but also facilitate the passengers, state broadcaster said.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, the track of KCR will be built without crossings on which trains would run at the speed of 80 kilometer per hour while each train would have the capacity of 814 passengers.

