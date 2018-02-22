PM to attend TAPI ground breaking ‘link up’ ceremonies

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on the invitation of presidents of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, will pay an official visit to Turkmenistan and Afghanistan from February 22 to 23 to participate in the ground-breaking (link-up) ceremonies of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project, lines of electricity transmission and fibre optics.

During his visit, he would be accompanied by Minister of State for Energy Jam Kamal Khan, PM Office media wing in a press statement Wednesday said.

The ground-breaking ceremonies will be jointly attended by prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Malikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar. The first leg of the ceremony would be held in Serhetabat, Turkmenistan.

During his stay, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Turkmen president and also attend an arts and culture exhibition showcasing cultural performances and artistic pieces from the four member countries, including Pakistan, followed by the link-up ceremony where he would make a statement along with leaders of other member states. He will then proceed to Herat, Afghanistan on the same day to attend the Afghan leg of the groundbreaking ceremony. The prime minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Afghan president after the groundbreaking.—APP