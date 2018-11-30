PM at his best

PRIME Minister Imran Khan is known as fiery speaker and convincing orator but on Thursday he was at his best while explaining to the nation, on the occasion of completion of 100 days of his government, as to what PTI has done and what it intends to do for the sake of the people and the country. In his lengthy but appealing address, the PM dwelt at length at domestic and foreign policy initiatives taken by his Government and asserted that foundation has been laid for Naya Pakistan (New Pakistan).

Irrespective of what the Government achieved and did not during its first hundred days in power, the commitment, firm resolve and sincerity of the Prime Minister to bring about a change in every sphere of life must have sparked confidence among people who are presently facing a multitude of problems because of economic slide, unemployment, price-hike, criminal delay in dispensation of justice and rising sense of insecurity. There is no doubt that so far the Government has confined itself to setting up of task forces, which have started presenting their recommendations on reforming the system of governance. There is every reason that if the Government acted upon the advice of these task forces there would be a visible change in the life of the common man. As about seventy percent of the population of the country lives in rural area, the Prime Minister’s announcement about launching of a programme for poverty alleviation in rural Pakistan would be a step in the right direction. Focus on agriculture would also help achieve this objective and the plan to provide subsidies to small farmers would not only help improve their lives but also contribute towards increased agricultural productivity and surplus for exports to earn the much-needed foreign exchange. China and Malaysia have already expressed their willingness to assist in modernization of agriculture sector by way of transfer of technology and it is now for our planners and decision-makers on how best to exploit this opportunity. Similarly, modernization of livestock and fisheries sectors also has the potential to accelerate the pace of economic growth and lead to improvement in the economic conditions of people in rural areas. The plan of the Prime Minister for provision of more facilities in places of tourist attraction can also help realize his dream of changing the fate of the nation. The most important factor is improvement in infrastructure and this requires investment. Hopefully, the Federal and Provincial Governments would not only allocate necessary resources for the purpose but pursue policies that could attract local and foreign investors to undertake ventures like hotelling, tourist resorts and entertainment parks. There is also immense scope for religious tourism but this also requires improvement in the security and law and order situation to encourage both local and foreign tourists to make Pakistan as one of their choicest destinations. Pakistan has fantastic location and resources that could be utilized to accelerate the pace of industrialization but so far we could not focus on removing bottlenecks and encouraging necessary investment. We are again pursing the same old path of hiking the interest rate and increasing prices of all inputs and even then expect miracles to happen. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has offered a unique opportunity to create and improve infrastructure, which is a pre-requisite for industrialization. There is also provision for setting up of industrial zones under CPEC and the Government should better remove irritants and sensitize the provincial governments of the needs to create necessary conditions for emergence of such zones at the earliest. A number of Gulf States as well as Overseas Pakistanis are keen to invest in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy but we are lacking in offering them such opportunities. The Prime Minister may also consider genuine one-window operation to encourage foreign investment besides ensuring that corruption and red-tape do not hinder the process. The Prime Minister also talked about health and education sector but so far no worthwhile change has been observed in these two areas. Showering of praises on Punjab Chief Minister is understandable but the state of inaction and indecision to address core problems of the masses has to be discarded. Honey-moon period of the Government is over and now people would keenly be watching as to what it does to realize the stated goals and objectives. The Government is getting significant cushion to provide relief to the masses as prices of crude oil in the international market have come down below $50 a barrel. It has also to ensure that the benefit must reach to the common man and is not pocketed by the elite.

