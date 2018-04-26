PM assures Nawaz of tax-free Federal Budget

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to present a people’s friendly federal budget in order to give more relief to the masses in last budget of the incumbent government.

The meeting took place at the residence of Senator Abbas Afridi in Islamabad and the PML-N leader also directed the prime minister to refrain from levying any taxes in the budget.

The prime minister assured Nawaz Sharif that the federal government was entirely focusing on the development projects and the next budget would be tax-free.

Meanwhile, the PML-N Supreme leader also met with the Rawalpindi division party leaders and chaired a meeting which was attended by prime minister, Maryam Nawaz, Pervez Rasheed and party lawmakers from the constituency.

The meeting was not attended by the estranged party leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Nawaz directed the party leaders to expedite the election campaigning in their constituencies.

Orignally published by INP