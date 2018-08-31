PM assures MQM-P of support in resolving Karachi issues

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of the federal government’s support for resolution of problems plaguing Karachi.

A delegation of MQM-P called on the prime minister in Islamabad earlier today, where the two parties discussed the political situation including the upcoming presidential elections, along with other matters.

They also discussed problems faced by the Sindh province, especially Karachi and Hyderabad.

PM Imran told the delegation that the federal government will extend all possible cooperation for resolution of problems faced by the mega cities.

The MQM delegation included Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haq, Kanwar Naveed, Nasreen Jalil, and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also met Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, who called on him earlier today.

During the meeting, the premier expressed resolve to extend full cooperation to further improve law and order situation in Karachi.

The prime minister said he is aware of the problems plaguing Karachiites and that it is a matter of concern that some areas in the megapolis continue to lack basic amenities.

