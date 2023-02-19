PM assures full coop to provinces against terrorism

Murad briefs Shehbaz on Karachi terror attack; Committee formed to probe police office attack; Two terrorists identified

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured to extend full cooperation to the provincial governments in enhancing their capacity to fight the scourge of terrorism.

In a telephonic conversation with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah he was appreciative of the security forces for valiantly eliminating those who attacked Karachi Police Chief’s office. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to God Almighty over no major loss of life or destruction in the incident.

Murad Ali Shah apprised the Prime Minister of the details of the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Chief’s office. He also informed him about the facts collected about the attackers.

The premier further said that the forces eliminated the assailants with great bravery. He also congratulated all officers and officials involved in the operation.

The prime minister also appreciated the spirit of the Sindh Chief Minister for taking timely action and being present on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Sindh police on Saturday constituted a five-member committee to investigate the attack on the Karachi police chief’s office Friday night and supervise the case’s progress.

An order issued from the office of Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, was issued regarding the composition of investigation committee.

The committee included Sindh Counter Terrorism Department Deputy Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Ali Larik as its chairman while the other members included Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab.

The order said that the chairman could co-opt any other member required for conducting the investigation. Officials said that just half an hour after sunset, three militants had parked an Indus Corolla car at the KPO entrance before hurling a hand grenade at the gate.

Wearing shalwar kameez, the militants brought with them “three bags of food”, indicating their preparation for a prolonged siege, DIG East-Zone Muquddas Haider, who was among the senior officers leading the operation had said on late Friday night.

Taking great exception to the current state of security arrangements at government buildings and installations following the attack, the security administration and provincial government decided to carry out a ‘security audit’ of these facilities while seeing the assault on the law enforcement agency’s headquarters as a serious security lapse.

Officials agreed that the attack on the KPO had raised several questions and for their answers, a ‘proper exercise’ would be needed that included the ‘security audit’ and the plan of action the law enforcement agency was having after the terrorist attacks, mainly on police across Pakistan, had put the security establishment on toes in other parts of the country.

Security forces have identified two of the terrorists involved in the attack on the Karachi Police Office on Friday evening.

Of the three militants killed in the retaliatory action by the security forces, two terrorists hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The terrorist who blew himself up during the security operation was identified as Kifayatullah, son of Miraz Ali Khan and a resident of Wanda Amir, Lakki Marwat.

The second terrorist was identified as Zala Noor, son of Wazir Hasan, who hailed from North Waziristan. The police office building reportedly suffered significant damage during the attack. Many walls a pockmarked with bullets while windows and doors have been destroyed.