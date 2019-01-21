PM assures ‘exemplary punishment’ to accused

JIT to present Sahiwal incident report today

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet on Monday “assured the nation” that those [found] guilty in the Sahiwal incident would be given an “exemplary punishment”, adding that the grief and anger of the people of Pakistan over the incident was “understandable and justified”.

“I assure the nation that when I return from Qatar not only will the guilty be given exemplary punishment but I will review the entire structure of Punjab police and start [the] process of reforming it,” added the premier, who departed for Doha today for a two-day official trip.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter, calling for an “end [to] decades of tolerance for killings through ‘encounters’”. “What was tolerated, even encouraged by prev governments/state must end now as we strengthen Rule of Law and accountability for all,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the Sahiwal killings would present its report on Tuesday (today). “I was in Mianwali when I was informed about the Sahiwal incident,” he said, adding: “A high-level JIT is probing the incident and will submit its report by 5pm tomorrow.”

Talking to media, the CM said, “We have announced to give Rs20 million to the affected family.” He said, “I cannot hang anyone and action will be taken after the inquiry report is submitted. I will take action and show you.”

To a query, he said, “The time to submit the report will end on Tuesday. I have summoned a second meeting. Wait and watch what action we will take following the report.” He emphasized that the government cannot hang anyone without conducting proper interrogation.

On Saturday, four people – including three members of a family – were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. CTD personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle. The dead included a man, his wife and their teenage daughter, as well as the driver of the car who, according to the CTD, was involved in terrorist acts.

The JIT members on Monday visited the site of the incident and summoned eyewitnesses to record their statements. However, the eyewitnesses demanded that their statements be recorded at the site of the incident. On the refusal of the eyewitnesses to visit Police Lines, the JIT members left the site of the incident.

