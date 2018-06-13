PM assures all assistance to ECP for holding ‘fair’ elections

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk on Tuesday said the interim government is firmly committed to provide all possible assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and peaceful elections as per the schedule.

He was talking to the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza who called on him in Islamabad.

Matters pertaining to the forthcoming general elections came under discussion during the meeting. The caretaker premier, while speaking to journalists after taking oath, said his government will make sure elections are held on time and in a transparent manner, and will act within their mandate and the responsibility they have been given.

He further said they would support the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct free and fair elections as scheduled.

Justice Mulk expressed a resolve that he will utilize his powers as per the country’s Constitution to serve the masses during two-month long period of his stint as interim premier.

He had reiterated that holding general elections as scheduled is a top priority of the interim government.