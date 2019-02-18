PM aspires to steer country out of economic crises: Mahmood

New phase of progress, prosperity soon

Our Correspondent

Swat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has said that leadership of PTI is fully capable to resolve economic problems faced by the country and soon the nation would witness a new era of progress and prosperity. He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed General Bus Stand on bypass road here on Sunday.

He said that utmost dedication and tireless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon steer country out of economic crises adding nation would witness a new phase of development under his leadership.

CM said our opponents who looted public money for their own interests are now in confusion and disarray over the success of PM foreign visits. He said that projects undertaken by the provincial government would change the destiny of Malakand people by creating endless opportunities of financial growth and development.

He also announced extension of motorway to Swat and Baghderai and directed release of Rs. 85 million rupees for Town Municipal Administration Mingora. KP CM said that Saidu Group of Hospital would be further developed according to international standard besides upgradation of existing road infrastructure in the area. He said that work is underway to improve Chakdarrra-Kalam road adding the plan has been formulated to interconnect Mahodand, Gabeen Jaba spots with picturesque Kumrat valley of adjacent Dir.

He said that development of these tourist attractions would directly affect socio-economic conditions of area people furnishing them chances of improving their financial position and lifestyle. He lamented that previous rulers pursued their own interests and ignored problems and core issues of people who voted them into power. He said that Pakistan would be made a true welfare state keeping in view vision of prime minister and problems of masses would be solved according to their wishers and expectations. The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by MPA, Aziz Ullah, Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Fazal Hakeem Khan, District Nazim, Muhammad Ali Khan, Commissioner Malakand, Zaheer-ul-Islam and concerned officials.

Share on: WhatsApp