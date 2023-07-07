Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thrsday, aAddressing the joint session of parliament, urged all civilized nations and international institutions to play a role in combating Islamophobia.

PM Shehbaz said the desecration of the Holy Quran was an attempt to create animosity between the Muslims and Christians and any recurrence of such a condemnable act would in no way be tolerated.

The joint session of parliament also passed a resolution condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Stockholm and urged the Swedish government to take legal action against the man who burned the holy book. The despicable act of the public burning of a copy of the holy book in Stockholm on the occasion of Eid ul Adha sparked world wide protests and outrage.

He said that the Swedish government would have to clarify its position as to why they allowed such an act under the protection of their police on the day when the Muslims were celebrating Eidul Azha.

The resolution was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbas on the situation arising out of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden in the joint sitting of parliament, which was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Parliamentarians from the government and the opposition sides expressed deep distress over the incident, stating that Muslims worldwide have been profoundly hurt by this disgraceful act.

They emphasized that no civilized society should permit the provocation and disrespect of religious sentiments under the guise of freedom of expression. They urged the international community to address this tragic incident and take effective measures to prevent similar occurrences.