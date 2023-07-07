Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Thursday called upon the political forces of the country as well as all the institutions of the country to zealously work together for the uplift of the country.

“If the political forces and the country’s institutions wage joint struggle for the development of the country, the time is not for way when Pakistan would emerge as a strong nation in the comity of the nation,” the Prime Minister observed while addressing the elders after inaugurating Torghar-Buner Highway, Swat–Buner tunnel and a number of other projects in the Torghar District.

Shahbaz Sharif said Pakistan was a fertile nation and had no dearth of anything as it was blessed with numerous resources and can advance speedily

adding what required at this time was the sincerity, zeal and spirit by all the stakeholders. He said it was not advisable to count the past mistakes and if everyone decides that we have to change the fate of the nation, nothing could stop that.

He also directed the concerned officials to speed up progress on all the developmental projects in the region and ensure their completion on priority basis so that the masses could get the benefits at the earliest.

Addressing elders of the area, Premier Shahbaz said former Prime Minister and PML Supremo was much interested in the development of this region and had initiated a number of developmental projects adding the previous government had put all those projects of national importance to the cold storage.

Earlier the Prime Minister was given detailed briefing on various ongoing projects in the Torghar district by the officials and also held meetings with the notables of the region and warned the officials there would be no compromise on the quality of the work as well as timely completion of the projects.

Prime Minister Sharif, besides others, was also accompanied by the Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam and Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar.