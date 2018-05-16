PM asks Opp to avoid point scoring on national security

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi Tuesday strongly urged the opposition members not to put the country’s national security at stake for political point scoring.

“I can say with assurance that no one in Parliament has read the newspaper interview of the former prime minister of which a furore is being created,” he said.

It is unacceptable that Nawaz is termed a traitor, he asserted clarifying that the Indian media misreported statement of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Mumbai attacks for their own motives. He said the former Prime Minister did not say or imply that the militants were deliberately sent from Pakistan for Mumbai attacks.

The Prime Minister emphatically stated that Pakistan has a consistent policy of not allowing use of its soil for attacks against any other country. This has been the policy in the past and remains so today during Government of PML(N).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said India media misreported statement of former Prime Minister but unfortunately we too fell prey to Indian machinations.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif made defence of the country invincible and no one has the authority to issue certificate of patriotism.

The Prime Minister said as the issue was being fanned for political objectives, he convened meeting of the National Security Committee to reaffirm the point of view of the Government. He said the parliament, if so desires, can form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to go deep into the issue.

Earlier, Shah Mehmoud Qureshi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf said that Nawaz Sharif the former Prime Minister should apologize to the nation and withdraw the statement. He said his statement can take the country from grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to the black one.

Shazia Marri of Pakistan Peoples Party lamented Nawaz Sharif’s statement saying it could have serious repercussions for the country. She said the statement has hurt the very sentiments and emotions of the people.

Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-e-Islami said Nawaz Sharif has surprised everybody through his statement and the matter should be investigated.

Saman Sultana Jafri said Nawaz Sharif’s statement has negated the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel and the people in the war on terror.