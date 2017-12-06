PM asks ED to review need to cut down Civil Service groups

Govt focusing to give relief to power users

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday directed the Establishment Division to review the need to cut down on number of occupational groups of Federal Civil Services in line with reduced domain of federal government after the 18th Amendment.

Chairing a meeting on Civil Service Reforms at the PM Office, the Prime Minister observed that there was a need to review the methodology of induction in order to address issues resulting in low success rate in the competitive examinations.

The Prime Minister directed that process of legislation should be initiated to give effect to the proposal.

It was also decided to continue the consultative process to review the incentive structure for the bureaucracy which was the biggest impediment in getting a quality human resource in the civil services.

Meanwhile, a detailed briefing was given to the Prime Minister by Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on various proposals aimed at restructuring of the present structure of the civil service in order to make it more vibrant, professional and capable of bracing modern day challenges.

It was decided to undertake an in-depth analysis of the FPSC results data for the past three years and to make comparative analysis of the recruitment process with other developing countries.

On improving standards of professional training, it was decided, in principle, to upgrade and elevate National School of Public Policy to the status of National University of Public Policy and Administration. The meeting was attended by Chairman FPSC Naveed Akram Cheema and senior officials of Planning, Establishment and Finance Divisions.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the government was cognizant of the problems faced by consumers in view of the power shortage and therefore was focusing on providing relief to the domestic and industrial consumers.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet here at the PM Office.

The Cabinet lauded the efforts of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Ministry of Power and the Cabinet Committee on Energy to have achieved the milestone of enhanced power generation which stood greater than the demand of electricity.

The Prime Minister informed the Cabinet that several power projects were still in the implementation stage that would further enhance the generation capacity.

The Cabinet approved the signing of agreement on economic cooperation for the establishment of Joint Commission between Pakistan and Czech Republic.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for the regulations of arms licenses for prohibited (automatic) weapons and lifting of ban on non-prohibited bore arms license. mAccording to the proposal, all automatic weapons shall be required to be converted to semi-automatic by authorized dealers within a specified time and get new licenses in lieu of the previously issued licenses.— APP