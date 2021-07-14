PM asking for votes after giving Kashmir to India: Maryam

Our correspondent Kotli

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is coming to ask for vote in Azad Kashmir after handing Kashmir to India.

Addressing a public rally in Kotli on Tuesday, she said today is the day of martyrs and every-one must stand and pay tribute to the martyrs from the bottom of our hearts.

She went on to say that Kashmir case is not weak but the lawyer of Pakistan PM Imran Khan is weak, adding that the PM who came into power through fake votes had handed over Kashmir to Modi.