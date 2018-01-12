PM, Army Chief visit SSG Cherat HQ

Our Correspondent

Cherat

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Special Service Group Headquarters at Cherat.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, PM Abbasi laid floral wreath at the shuhada monument. The Premier was briefed about SSG organization, capabilities and performance. SSG demonstrated few of its skills and operational capabilities. The Prime Minister also fired few of the weapons used by SSG.

While addressing officers and men of SSG, Abbasi wholeheartedly appreciated performance of the elite force and its contributions during the ongoing effort against terrorism. The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to martyrs of SSG and the armed forces whose sacrifices have returned peace in Pakistan. The Defence Minister, Commander Peshawar Corps and other senior Army officers were also present during the visit.