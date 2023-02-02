PM, Army Chief to attend KP’s Security Apex Committee huddle tomorrow amid spike in terror attacks

PESHAWAR: Days after the deadly suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned KP’s Security Apex Committee huddle.

The premier has summoned the key huddle at Governor’s House in Peshawar on Friday (tomorrow), which will be attended by all service chiefs including Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

Forces top brass including ISI Chief Lt-General Nadeem Anjum, Chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and Navy and Air Force chiefs, and head of other security and intelligence agencies will also attend the Security Apex Committee.

The country’s top civil and military leaders will exchange views on the deteriorating security, as more than 100 people mostly law enforcement personnel were killed in the Peshawar suicide bombing, which sent a shock wave in the country of 220 million that is already facing political and ecnomic turmoil.

PM, COAS, and other officials will look into the initial reports while crucial decisions will be taken to end the menace of terrorism.

Earlier, Pakistan’s top military brass flocked to discuss the security situation at the corps commanders’ conferences which was presided over by COAS Asim Munir. Army officials were also briefed in detail about prevailing and emerging threats, the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan’s new Army Chief reiterated that such cowardly acts cannot shake the resolve of the nation but rather reinvigorate our determination to succeed in the ongoing war against terror with Zero tolerance for any terrorist entity.

The new commander directed officials to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with agencies with renewed determination to achieve peace.

https://pakobserver.net/top-military-brass-vows-to-bring-peshawar-blast-perpetrators-to-book/