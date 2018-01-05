PM approves State Funeral for ex PAF chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved the State Funeral for former Air Marshal Asghar Khan in recognition of his services to the nation, the PM Office announced Friday. He approved State Funeral “in recognition of patriotic services and great contribution in building the Pakistan Air Force into one of the best air forces in the world.” Asghar Khan, was the youngest commander of the country’s air force and commanded the newly established force at the age of 35. He breathed his last today after a protracted illness. He was 96.

Orignally published by APP