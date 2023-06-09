PM approves ‘revolutionary program’ for youth, farmers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday gave approval to include a “revolutionary program” for the uplift of youth, women and farmers in the upcoming budget 2023-24.

In accordance with the directives of the prime minister, the funds have been allocated for projects on welfare of youth and women as well as for agriculture tube wells in the budget.

The PM Office statement revealed that the youth would be provided interest free loans and endowment fund would be established for education and sports in the next fiscal year.

Shehbaz Sharif also approved the establishment of Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education on the pattern of Punjab Endowment Fund. Under the Fund, the intelligent but poor students from across the country would be given educational scholarships. The funds have been allocated for Prime Minister Youth Program to extend small loans to the youth.

The government has also specified funds to impart skill training to the youth, including in the information technology. The upcoming budget would also have funds for distribution of 100,000 laptops among youth besides extending financial support to the IT startups.

The government has made budgetary allocations for promotion of sports activities among the youth and to encourage their participation.