PM approves establishment of NUMS Medical City in capital

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday approved, in principle, the establishment of NUMS Medical City in the federal capital for the purpose of further strengthening provision of quality healthcare facilities to the residents of twin cities. The proposed Medical City would be set up with relocation and expansion of the existing National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS).

The decision was taken during a briefing by Vice Chancellor NUMS, Lt. Gen. Syed Imran Majeed here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

As per the plan, approved by the Prime Minister, the proposed state of the art medical facility would comprise 4000 beds in the first phase which would be further enhanced to 9000 beds in due course. The city would cater to 270,000 indoor patients and 5,000,000 outdoor patients.

The proposed medical facility would also undertake research on indigenization of active pharmaceuticals, vaccines and anti-sera, drugs standardizations and other medical related activities.

The Prime Minister also committed that the federal government will contribute financially in the development of the Medical City. The Prime Minister appreciated Vice Chancellor NUMS and his team for their idea and efforts for the establishment of Medical City.—APP

