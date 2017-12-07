PM approves establishment of Capital Mass Transit Authority

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday approved, in principle, a proposal for the establishment of Capital Mass Transit Authority for the purpose of planning, operation and maintenance of Metro Bus Service that would ply between the new Islamabad International Airport and main residential areas of the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here at PM’s Office on Islamabad Metro Bus Project, which was being established to cater to the transportation requirements of the residents of the twin cities after the completion of new Islamabad International Airport.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Communication Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry, Chairman CDA Ansar Sheikh, Managing Director of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority Sibtain Fazal-e-Haleem, Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Secretary Finance Shahid Mehmood, the Secretary to the Prime Minister and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister directed that necessary legislation to this effect should be initiated and expertise of Punjab Mass Transit Authority be utilized for the establishment of the statutory body within minimum possible time frame. He also directed the Chairman NHA to ensure timely completion of the infrastructure and allied works on the new Islamabad Airport link road.—APP