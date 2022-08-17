PM approves deployment of new ambassadors abroad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the deployment of new ambassadors abroad on the recommendations of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

As per the official sources, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi was appointed as Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Raza Bashir Tarar as Ambassador to Japan, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed as Ambassador to France, Ayesha Farooqi as Ambassador to Ireland, Ali Javed as Ambassador to Italy, Asif Memon as Ambassador to Hungary, and Junaid Yusuf was appointed as Ambassador to Turkey.

Moreover, the prime minister also approved the appointment of Aftab Hassan Khan as High Commissioner to South Africa. Currently, Aftab Khan is Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in India, and he will be replaced by Salman Sharif.