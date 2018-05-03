PM announces start of FATA reforms implementation

Abolishes ADF, allocates Rs1tr fund for area uplift; LB polls before Oct this year

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday announced that Agency Development Fund has been withdrawn from the federally-administered tribal areas as part of government’s efforts to bring the impoverished region into national mainstream.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the Prime Minister declared that the mainstreaming process of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would be completed within the tenure of PML-N government in consultation with all the opposition parties and the stakeholders.

The prime minister said there were no two opinions over bringing the FATA people into the mainstream. Some meetings were held on Wednesday in that regard, he added.

“The modalities would be sorted out within the next four weeks in consultation with the opposition parties, so that all the legal and Constitutional requirements could be met. Today certain decisions were taken which would further expedite the process with mentioning of the time frame,” he said.

“We want that the process should be completed within the remaining period of this parliamentary tenure as we want the parliament to play its role,” he added.

The prime minister announced that the Local Bodies elections in FATA would be held before October 2018, so that the people living in those areas could get their representation.

Whereas modalities for the election process of the parliament and provincial assemblies would also be finalized in consultation with all the political stakeholders so as to avoid any controversy, he said adding, the leader of the opposition as well as all the parliamentary leaders would be taken into confidence over the implementation of FATA reforms.

The prime minister also mentioned that jurisdiction of the Surpeme Court and the High Court had already been extended to FATA.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of the personnel of the law enforcement agencies, civilians and the locals, the prime minister said FATA mainstreaming should be implemented as there were no two opinions, all the political parties and the people of Pakistan were on one page over the issue. He stressed that mainstreaming process was requirement of the FATA people and people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said in terms of development FATA would be brought at par with other parts of the country and for that purpose, in addition to the current allocations, Rs 1000 billion would be required for development in FATA during the next ten years.

The government was committed to provide all required funds for that purpose, he added.

“The FATA Reforms Implementation Committee has decided to spend Rs1 trillion in the tribal areas over the next 10 years and this will be in addition to the annual development budget,” Prime Minister Abbasi told the lower house of Parliament.

“The matter will be taken up at the next meeting of Council of Common Interests and I hope we will get it approved,” he said.

The government, he said, was fully committed to provide funds for the progress and prosperity of FATA.

In a National Assembly session earlier today, Prime Minister Abbasi said all institutions were committed to implementing FATA reforms and that the matter of elections for provincial, national assemblies in FATA would be finalised together with opposition parties.

Abbasi added that the peace and security situation in FATA was satisfactory and that the government would take all parliamentary leaders into confidence regarding the reforms.

The prime minister visited North Waziristan Agency with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday, where he inaugurated the newly-constructed Miranshah Market Complex and Ghulam Khan Trade Terminal as part of the Central Trade Corridor.

PM Abbasi said on the occasion that these socioeconomic projects were just the beginning and many more such projects were in the pipeline for FATA, in addition to the ones which had been completed or were in progress across tribal areas.

He also said that mainstreaming of FATA was key to its long-term progress and prosperity, for which the government had been working in line with the aspirations of tribal people.

On April 13, the Senate approved a bill extending the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to FATA.

The Supreme Court and High Court (Extension of Jurisdiction to Fata) Bill 2017, which was passed by the National Assembly in January, is one of the reforms paving the way for an eventual merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.