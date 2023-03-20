PM announces Rs50/litre subsidy on fuel for poor

Good news for motorcyclists, owners of small cars, rickshaws

In a surprise relief to the inflation-hit masses, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said people belonging to the low-income sector would be given a subsidy of Rs50 per litre under the petroleum relief package.

The announcement has come after the premier chaired a review meeting on the relief package in the Punjab provincial capital.

“Petroleum relief will be given to low-income consumers who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800cc cars and other small cars,” he said, adding that the programme would be initiated soon and a comprehensive strategy would be formed with the cooperation of relevant departments for effective implementation.

Motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars are used by low-income people and the petroleum subsidy would give relief to the poor, he added. “The government is making effort for all possible help to the poor people despite its economic difficulties.”

Moreover, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed about the strategy for providing petroleum subsidies to the low-income segment of society.

Last week, the federal government raised the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre which irked the consumers as they started making estimates of already high inflation in the upcoming month of Ramadan.

The Finance Division, in its fortnight bulletin, attributed the price hike to the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and an increase in the prices registered by Platts Singapore.