PM announces Rs10b grant for flood-hit Balochistan

Says 2010 floods were nothing compared to current

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a grant of Rs10 billion for the flood-hit areas of Balochistan on Sunday with every family affected by the catastrophe also getting Rs25,000 through the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The premier made the announcement during his address to the media on his visit to the province’s Jafferabad district where he reviewed the rescue and relief activities for those affected.

PM Shehbaz also said that the country is getting international support with messages of support coming from Turkey, UAE and Britain.

He also revealed that a plane from Turkey with supplies for the flood victims and another from the UAE are expected to land in Karachi and Islamabad, respectively.

He said he had a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who expressed immense grief at the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods and sent prayers for the departed souls.

Moreover, Britain too has announced a donation of two million pounds as well for flood relief, he shared.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to all supporting countries who are standing with Pakistan in this time of distress.

PM Shehbaz once again appealed to the public to help the affected families in whatever capacity they can.

“Over a thousand lives have been lost to the floods, with millions displaced and hundreds of crops completely destroyed,” he said, adding that this was easily the most destructive flooding he has ever witnessed.

“I have no doubt that the 2010 flood was nothing compared to this one,” he maintained.

He also lauded the efforts of Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo in providing relief to the inhabitants of the flood-hit areas.

Furthermore, the premier also touched upon the rehabilitation of roads leading to the provincial capital and ordered an immediate recovery to ease the relief process.

Lastly, PM Shehbaz also addressed his political rivals, telling them to “stop spreading lies, and hurling accusations” during this time of distress.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz arrived in Sukkur, to visit the flood-hit Naseerabad Division of Balochistan.

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Aqeeli received the prime minister.

Prior to his arrival, PM Shehbaz took an aerial view of the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Later, he left to visit the flood-affected areas of Balochistan’s Jaffarabad district where he reviewed the rescue and relief activities and met the flood affectees.

The chief secretary and the director general provincial Disaster Management Authority briefed the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz also took an aerial view of the other flood-affected areas of Hafeez Abad, Gabi Khan, Qadirpur and Shikarpur.